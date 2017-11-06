Navpreet wrote health book in Punjabi specifically to help migrants

Weighing comforts of permanent full time job on one side and looking after & enjoying benefits of health in longer term on the other side, Navpreet opted for the second.





Navpreet changed her career from IT and administration to health due to some health reasons in her life. It was a big decision to make this switch weighing comforts of permanent full time job on one side and looking after & enjoying benefits of health in longer terms on the other side, and Navpreet opted for the second. And to make it more formal, Navpreet attained professional qualification and became personal instructor.





in Punjabi as some people don't feel comfortable describing their issues in English. Source: Navpreet





As per Navpreet, a healthy life is based on two major factors. One, balanced and healthy diet and second, proper exercise which not ony helps in burning extra fats but also provides essential nutrients to the body. Fast diets and exercises do more harm in longer term than any good to the body, Therefore one should adopt ‘slow and steady’ approach.





“Mostly, we Indians are so obsessed with doing our daily jobs that we often ignore the common signs of getting sick”, says Navpreet. We keep treating headaches, joint pains by taking pain killers without trying to understand the reasons behind these ailments. All this leads to Reflective Strain Injury which over the time, gets transitioned into a mental health issue from what used to be a simple physical health. in Punjabi to help Punjabi community Source: Navpreet





Navpreet has penned down a book on health and fitness ‘Tandrusti, Khurak ate Kasrat’ in Punjabi to help out those Punjabies who can’t understand doctorined English. The book has covered diet and exercise for all age groups, sexes and special conditions like pregnants, diabetes, blood pressure etc.





Navpreet has recovered most of her physical health issues and by combining her qualifications and experiences, now wants to help rest of the Punjabi community. Navpreet’s book covers most of topics with pictures of diets and exercises with do’s and don’t for each field.









