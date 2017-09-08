SBS Punjabi

Dr Davinder Singh Jitla reflects his insights through Punjabi poetry

Sydney based Punjabi poet Dr Davinder Singh Jitla is a multi-talented personality.

Dr Jitla is a zoology philosopher, a train driver as well as a poet. His first book 'Sochan da Silsila', released recently at Punjabi Sahitak Forum in Sydney is a compilation of very simple yet touching set of app 70 poems covering all aspects of life. Living example of 'simple living and high thinking' is what Dr Jitla has reflected in his poems. Speaking to MP Singh of SBS Punjabi, Dr Jitla shared many aspects of his life as well as his choicest poems.

Book Release
Sochan da silsila book released at Punjabi Sahitak Forum Source: Dr Davinderjit Singh Jitla


