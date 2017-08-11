SBS Punjabi

Book Review Sufniya Dee Sanjh by Tarb Ahmed Sadique

Published 11 August 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 7:23pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood mallhi
Masood Mallhi has done the hard work of reciting awesome Urdu poetry so that non Urdu speaking people can also enjoy it.

The name Tarb Ahmed Sadiquee sounds like Arabic but writer is proud to be living on banks of Jehlam in Pakistan. Lovely book review by Masood Mallhi. This time it is the book ' sharing of dreams' i.e. Sufnya dee sanjh. Poetry itself is created from imaginations i.e. dreams and the writer is sharing his dreams with all in this book.

 

