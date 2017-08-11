New Cancer Trial for Leukemia and Lymphoma

A small number of Australian patients have been treated in US trials, but that can cost up to a million dollars. The long-term goal of this trial is to make the treatment widely accessible and affordable here in Australia. In the overseas trials, a virus, which usually infects the T-cell, is used to carry the receptor into the cell. But it means patients are at risk of being infected by the virus itself, and must be constantly be checked. Professor David Gottlieb says The Australian method doesn't use a virus.



























