Albel Kang - ASA Punjabi school co-ordinator

Here is an inspiring interview with Dr Albel Kang, co-ordinator Guru Nanak Punjabi School, Australian Sikh Association where more than 600 students were enrolled to learn Punjabi last year alone. Based on this huge response, they have built a new dedicated building for the school this year. Dr Kang tells us about the hard work behind this success, involvement of community and the transparency while making decisions. He also tells us about how to encourage children to speak Punjabi rather than English.
Published 11 March 2016 at 2:41pm
