SBS Punjabi

Albel Kang - ASA Punjabi school co-ordinator

SBS Punjabi

Albel

Albel Source: Albel

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 March 2016 at 2:41pm
Source: SBS

Here is an inspiring interview with Dr Albel Kang, co-ordinator Guru Nanak Punjabi School, Australian Sikh Association where more than 600 students were enrolled to learn Punjabi last year alone. Based on this huge response, they have built a new dedicated building for the school this year. Dr Kang tells us about the hard work behind this success, involvement of community and the transparency while making decisions. He also tells us about how to encourage children to speak Punjabi rather than English.

Published 11 March 2016 at 2:41pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?

Pathan

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans excited about Shah Rukh Khan's big comeback after four years with 'Pathaan'