Alia Bhatt's ‘Art for the Heart’ aims to help children with heart diseases

Alia Bhatt

Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 9 October 2019 at 6:27pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 10:11am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
‘Children have the tendency to recover quickly as they don't let negative thoughts come in their minds’, believes Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Preeniti Chopra is back to Mumbai from London after finishing shooting for 'The Girl of the Train' and is now focusing on Sania Nehwal’s biopic.

Deepika Padukone has registered her name in Business of Fashion’s top 500 for being the highest-paid actress of the year.

Alia Bhatt's ‘Art for the Heart’ aims to help children with heart diseases.

"Children have the tendency to recover quickly as they don't let negative thoughts come in their minds," she believes.

