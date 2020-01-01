Amitabh Bachchan gets Dadasaheb Phalke award

Listen to Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on and .
receiving DadaSaheb Phalke award Source: Harpreet Kaur
Published 1 January 2020 at 5:57pm, updated 2 January 2020 at 10:00am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Son Abhishek Bachhan and wife Jaya Bachhan were accompanying the 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan at the event where he was conferred with the coveted award.
