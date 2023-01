Akshay’s Houseful 4 will cover a journey of 600 years, where Akshay will be seen essaying many different characters.





Akhsay’s action / thriller movie Radhe 'is a Korean update and not a re-make' that will be released in 2020.





Punjabi song ‘Yaar Sohniyan’ by Ranjit Bawa is widely liked for its simplicity.





Mumbai police congratulates Amitabh Bachchan in ‘pulsiya andaz’ by calling him ‘Inspector Vijay’ of movie Zanjeer.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .