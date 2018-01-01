Amritpal polished his Basketball further with Sydney Kings

SBS Punjabi had introduced him to the Punjabi community by covering his arrival and induction ceremony on social media as well as by talking to Amritpal re his background, current position at that time and about his excitement on joining a top Australian basketball team.





Now that approximately four months have passed and Amritpal along with Sydney Kings had been very busy in both training and playing with other Australian basketball teams, we thought it a good time to check on Amritpal regarding his performance and expectations so far.





Listen to Amritpal talking with MP Singh of SBS Punjabi where Amritpal shares his moments of joy, challenges during the game and also about his future plans after his contract finishes in March 2018.









