Amritpal polished his Basketball further with Sydney Kings

Amritpal Singh

Amritpal is the first Indian basketball era to be signed to an Australian NBL team. Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 1 January 2018 at 4:05pm, updated 1 January 2018 at 4:10pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Amritpal Singh, Indian top basketball player was invited by Sydney Kings of Australia in September 2017 to join them and share his excellent skills.

SBS Punjabi had introduced him to the Punjabi community by covering his arrival and induction ceremony on social media as well as by talking to Amritpal re his background, current position at that time and about his excitement on joining a top Australian basketball team.

Now that approximately four months have passed and Amritpal along with Sydney Kings had been very busy in both training and playing with other Australian basketball teams, we thought it a good time to check on Amritpal regarding his performance and expectations so far.

Listen to Amritpal talking with MP Singh of SBS Punjabi where Amritpal shares his moments of joy, challenges during the game and also about his future plans after his contract finishes in March 2018.

