‘Talent has no age limit’, says Mrs. Punjaban-Australia Anu Samra

Born and brought up in Jalandhar, Punjab, Anu came to Australia 12 years ago, after marrying UK-born Jeff Samra.





The 34 year old retailer from Gold Coast (Queensland) says “My mother in law taught me everything about Punjabi culture”.





She says her family and friends have been a great support through out her journey.





Anu Samra, with her family. Source: SBS





Anu graduated from Khalsa College, Jalandhar and participated in number of talent hunt shows, during college life. “But, one can never imagine to participate in such big event with sucha busy family life”, said Anu.





She is now a proud mother of a child, and has vowed to continue to propagate Punjabi language and culture in Australia.





