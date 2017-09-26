Minney Saini: Fitness Model and Yoga Instructor on mission to bring positive change

Run mostly through Facebook and Instagram pages, the Geelong fitness model Minney Saini posts fitness and yoga facts and tips to achieve physical general well-being.





Embedded in the social media posts, often liked by hundreds of followers, are links to exercise routines and healthy eating tips.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi , Minney explained why it’s important to be health conscious.





“Being Health conscious doesn't mean to be bodybuilding or dieting only. It means a lot more than that,” says Ms Saini.





“Well, there's an old saying "health is wealth". If we will not look-after ourselves we won't be able to work for that wealth we are making these days for better tomorrow, or to enjoy life in certain ways. Minney wants to motivate and inspire everyone through the ancient Yoga journey (GConception Photography ) Source: Supplied





Model turned personal trainer and nutritionist, Minney Saini moved to Australia in 2009 from Amritsar, Punjab in India.





A pure vegetarian, Minney wants to motivate and inspire everyone through the ancient Yoga journey.

“Whatever we eat, drink or do affect us both mentally and physically,” says Ms Saini.





“It affect our surroundings, people around us, in a way it leaves an impression on people around us in society we live, which is why sincerity to our general well-being is a must!”





Toned bodies vs physical well-being





“Things should be taken up differently when it comes to toned vs physically fit bodies. One could be in best shape or lean and toned but it has to come through a complete package. Physical fitness is all about health and general wellbeing.





“Health does not only describe physical appearance or your good-looks but it also describes mental health and wellbeing of an individual. Model turned personal trainer and nutritionist, Minney Saini moved to Australia Source: Supplied





How much is too much:





“There has to be a balance. You don’t want to injure yourself. When someone has weak stamina or bad cardiovascular endurance and they tend to do too much workout, the body will surrender.





“It's too much when someone workout more than an hour each day without resting or recovering from the previous day's exercise. Minney Saini is a passionate fitness model (Photo courtesy Rajat Bhargava) Source: Supplied





Are you a fitness-freak?





“If it’s about health and fitness only, I love to be a ‘freak’. Everyone should know the value of life and body. It is important to know what is good and bad for the body and we should also be aware with the limitations it can handle.





“One should refrain to be a ‘freak’ that crosses the limits and destroy the body by doing everything in excess. We have examples of few famous fitness celebrities who have wasted their precious life by their freakish acts.





Currently living and working in Geelong, the fitness influencer says she wants to touch as many lives by educating and bringing a positive healthy change in their lives.





“I want them to have healthy routine. Let it be exercise or taking healthy foods,” she says.





“I just want people, especially women of Indian-origin, to have a healthy life style. They should appreciate what their body can do. That’s the only way they can cherish their journey to this beautiful planet.”





More videos from SBS Punjabi:

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSBSPunjabi%2Fvideos%2F1843156825709291%2F&show_text=0&width=560

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSBSPunjabi%2Fvideos%2F1847952948563012%2F&show_text=0&width=560 https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSBSPunjabi%2Fvideos%2F1814312891927018%2F&show_text=0&width=560 https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSBSPunjabi%2Fvideos%2F1760287393996235%2F&show_text=0&width=560 https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSBSPunjabi%2Fvideos%2F1602070199817956%2F&show_text=0&width=560 https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSBSPunjabi%2Fvideos%2F1678850762139899%2F&show_text=0&width=560https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FSBSPunjabi%2Fvideos%2F1572218182803158%2F&show_text=0&width=560

For more news and updates, follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.





