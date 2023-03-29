Amritpal Singh: Protests in Australia and what we know so far

A group of community members have converged on the Indian Consulate building in Melbourne to protest in support of the Sikh hardline leader from Punjab, who rose to prominence for supporting the Khalistan movement, which calls for the creation of a separate Sikh state.





They held signs calling for the “immediate release” of hundreds of Mr Singh’s associates, many of whom remain in police custody as part of the search operation.





A similar protest was staged outside Canberra's federal Parliament House last week.



Melbourne’s Ravi Inder Singh, a representative of the Miri Piri Gurudwara (Sikh temple), told SBS Punjabi that they had gathered to protest against ongoing actions against Mr Singh and hundreds of his aides who have been “illegally detained".





“We are protesting against the blackout in Punjab and suspension of internet services and the action taken by the centre and state police against Amritpal Singh and hundreds of young Sikhs," Mr Singh said.





“Over 300 to 400 people have been arrested, and many are under house arrest. These are people who talk about the rights of Punjab and voice their opinions which they can legally do as per the Indian constitution."





Coming out in support of the community, New South Wales Greens senator, David Shoebridge, expressed his concern about the situation in Punjab.



Who is Amritpal Singh? When did he rise to prominence?

Punjab police declared Amritpal Singh a "fugitive" on Saturday after he escaped the police during a dramatic car chase in Jalandhar district. Credit: Supplied Mr Singh's rapid rise in the public domain has fanned the Khalistan movement stirring fresh fears of violence in a state with a history of rebellion.





The 30-year-old was working at a transport company in Dubai before he shot into the public eye nearly six months ago.





Mr Singh made national headlines in February when hundreds of his supporters stormed a police station in Punjab, demanding the release of an arrested aide. After this incident, India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party demanded his arrest.





He also leads a group, Waris Punjab De (the heirs of Punjab), an organisation that was part of a massive farmers' movement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial agriculture reforms.





The legislation was later repealed in November 2021, ending the campaign.





Mr Singh also takes inspiration from Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a Sikh separatist leader who led the Khalistan movement in the 1980s. He was killed in the Indian army's storming of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the holiest shrine of Sikhs, in 1984.



Search operation: What do we know so far?

It all started on 18 March when the state police, with the centre's support, launched a search operation to capture the separatist leader. But he gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.





Since then, the police claim that Mr Singh has travelled across several districts, switching vehicles and changing appearances. As a result, the police have arrested multiple people accused of aiding his escape.





On the same day, police declared him a fugitive and stepped up efforts to locate him. Internet services were suspended in many parts of Punjab, and traffic blockades were set up as part of the search operation.



Three days later, Punjab's Inspector General of Police, Sukhchain Singh Gill, said five of the 30-year-old preacher's associates had been arrested and charged under India's stringent National Security Act (NSA).





"Police are making all efforts to nab him. Several rumours are being spread. Punjab Police is clearly stating that the arrest is yet to be made and efforts are underway to arrest him," Mr Gill said during a press conference.





The authorities have also circulated several images of Mr Singh, both with and without a beard and a turban, appealing to the public to help them arrest him.



The seven pictures of Amritpal Singh released by Punjab Police appealing to people to help them to track him down. Credit: Punjab Police While alerts have been sounded in many Indian states as part of the search operation, security agencies in the Nepal-India border area have also been asked to put Mr Singh on their surveillance list to prevent him from fleeing the country.





Meanwhile, a police team was also spotted in his native village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar last week. According to Indian media reports, police personnel questioned the absconding Sikh leader's mother and wife.





Mr Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, told the media that his family had no clue as to his whereabouts.





"Police were at our residence for three to four hours and couldn't find anything illegal. We want someone to give us the correct information. Only then will we be in a position to say something," he told ANI.





"I can't say if they (police) are trying to hide something. If they wanted to arrest him, they left our home around 8:30 am. They should have arrested him then."





As the self-proclaimed preacher remains on the run, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reprimanded the state police for failing to apprehend him and questioned how he escaped despite a sizable police force in the province.



Strict action against those who disturb the state's peace and harmony: CM

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who tried to disturb peace and harmony in the state. Credit: Supplied Addressing the situation in the state, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, said his government would take strict action against anyone who tried to disturb the state's peace and harmony.





"I thank the three core Punjabis for cooperating in this operation (against Amritpal and 'Waris Punjab De'). There was not a single report of any untoward incident from the state. It has boosted my confidence that people want peace and progress," the Chief Minister said days after the police crackdown against Mr Singh.



The Jathedar of Akal Takht (centre) during a special gathering of Sikh representatives in Amritsar. Source: Twitter On 27 March, the Akal Takht - the highest temporal body of the Sikh community - also issued a strong message related to the ongoing crackdown.





Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the state government to release Sikh youth picked up as part of the operation.





"A lot of youths have been arrested from their homes. Punjab police have also questioned some media persons. I think this is (to be) condemned. Their (Facebook) pages have also been blocked. This is a violation of their right to express their opinions. Capturing them for sharing something on Facebook and ruining their careers isn't an acceptable action by the state government," he said.





The Jathedar also condemned the state government for invoking the NSA against a few people during the crackdown.





Responding to his remarks, the Chief Minister said he had asked the police chief to release those arrested as a precaution immediately.





Punjab Police has released 197 persons out of the 353 taken into preventive custody.



Opposition slams AAP government

The operation has also raised the ire of the state opposition.





Partap Singh Bajwa, the opposition leader in Punjab, slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its "botched" police operation.





He said both the BJP-led government and the AAP government in Punjab had secret motives behind the crackdown.





"Both governments intended to distract the attention of the people from the current developments taking place at Punjab and national levels," Mr Bajwa alleged.



