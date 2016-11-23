SBS Punjabi

An Aussie Indian shares his anguish: I need to borrow money to survive in my native country

A welcome sign at New Delhi international airport

A welcome sign at New Delhi international airport.

Published 23 November 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 24 November 2016 at 10:55pm
By Gautam Kapil
"It came like a bolt from blue, we are treated like beggars in our own native country" according to Sydney-sider Baljinder Singh, who recently travelled to India, after demonetisation came into effect on Nov 8.

Amid confusion over large banking notes discontinued by the Indian government, people still can be seen in long queues outside banks and ATMs. NRIs travelling to India are waiting for Money Changers, instead of the other way round.

Baljinder Singh, an Indian origin Australian travelled to his native village in Punjab after 12 years, and has experienced the effects of demonetisation first hand --  he says old Rs 500 and 1000 notes are out of circulation, but there aren't enough of the new ones to go around..

 

An employee counts Indian currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank.
An employee counts currency notes at a cash counter inside a bank in Kolkata June 18, 2012.


 

 

 

