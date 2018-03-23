SBS Punjabi

An event bringing Australia and India together-AusIndia Fair

Published 23 March 2018 at 4:14pm
By Gautam Kapil
AusIndia Fair! It will bring you businesses, culture, food, free yoga, ayurveda, turban tying, spirituality and sports in an interactive and fun-filled way. The fair will be held in the Commonwealth Park, with free entry.

More than 30 organisations along with FINACT and its member associations are bringing significantly bigger annual “AusIndia Fair” on Saturday 24 March 2018 at Stage 88, Commonwealth Park in Canberra from 12pm to 6pm.

It is the largest Indian event in the ACT promoting a holistic view of the progressive journey of AusIndian culture.

AusIndia Fair – An event bringing Australia and India together, showcasing the values that we share and the diversity Australia is renowned for. There will be something for everyone; all genders and ages.

AusIndia Fair – An event to bring you businesses, culture, food, yoga, ayurveda, spirituality and sports in an interactive and fun-filled way. It also includes the free entry to win a free return ticket to India and many more.

The event showcasing free Yoga class from 11am to 12 pm (bring your own mat), henna tattoo, face painting and jumping castle, kids sports 11am to 12 pm, enjoy tug of war, live band, cultural program DJ and dance from 1pm onward.

Moreover variety of stalls, food, Indian tea, handicrafts, ayurveda and India tourism and much more.

