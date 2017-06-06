SBS Punjabi

An innovative boxing program reduces crime rates in indigenous communities

SBS Punjabi

Boxing training organised by Clean Slate, Without Prejudice

Boxing training organised by Clean Slate, Without Prejudice Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 June 2017 at 12:46pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

A ground-breaking sports program for young Indigenous people is offering a lifeline to a community in need.

Published 6 June 2017 at 12:46pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Redfern community leader Shane Phillips saw change was desperately needed to reduce crime and help Indigenous Australians regain a sense of pride.

 

In 2009, an unorthodox partnership proposed by the local police significantly dropped crime rates.

 

And it all started with a simple boxing program, as Gautam Kapil reports:

 

Waking up before sunrise three times a week maybe a tall order for many young people, but for participants of the Clean Slates Without Prejudice program, its a chance to turn their lives around.

 

Eunice Grimes is a senior mentor of the program run jointly by Redfern Police and Tribal Warrior, a local Aboriginal training organisation.

 

The program is the brainchild of Redfern Local Area Commander Superintendent Luke Freudenstein who admitted he hadnt had much interaction with the Indigenous community before working in the area.

 

Freudenstein wanted to prevent crime before it escalates into a vicious cycle.

 

His solution was to provide boxing training in a structured environment supported by the Aboriginal community.

 

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?