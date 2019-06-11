SBS Punjabi

Anger grows against Punjab government over the borewell death of toddler

Fateh

Source: Supplied

Published 11 June 2019 at 7:54pm, updated 12 June 2019 at 2:27pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Available in other languages

Angry locals have been staging protests against the state government Punjab over the death of two-year-old Fatehveer Singh in Sangrur district on Tuesday.

The death has prompted widespread condemnation across social media, with many demanding action against the officials responsible for the alleged delay in conducting the rescue operation.

For more information, listen to a report in Punjabi, by clicking the audio link above.

Background

A two-year-old boy who had fallen into an unused borewell in a field at Bhagwanpura village in Punjab's Sangrur district five days ago, and was finally pulled-out earlier today, has been declared dead. 

Fatehveer Singh, the only child of his parents, who turned two on Monday, was rescued in a massive operation after nearly 109 hours of being trapped in the narrow tube at around 5.15 am on Tuesday.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed grief over the child’s death. But this has attracted more anger as many locals blamed the administration over the alleged slow pace of the rescue operation.

Social media has also been flooded with the numerous posts demanding action against the officials responsible for the alleged delay in the rescue. 

