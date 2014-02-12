Anmol Cancer Foundation Australia - inspiring everyone to join the fight against cancer

The couple put up a great fight against the disease, but the cancer was so aggressive that 32 year old Anmol finally succumbed on December 6, 2013.





Raghbir may have lost his loved one, but he refuses to lose heart - he has vowed to continue his fight against cancer, and to dedicate his life to raising more awareness about health matters.





He has started the Anmol Cancer Foundation Australia, and this Valentine's Day, he has a very special message for our listeners -- pay attention to your own health and of your loved ones...and join the larger fight against cancer.





As he says in this interview "I would rather donate $2 to cancer research, than buy a box of tissues"...





Here's an inspiring interview with Raghbir, our special presentation to you this Valentines Day!



