SBS Punjabi

Anmol Cancer Foundation Australia - inspiring everyone to join the fight against cancer

SBS Punjabi

The Dhanjals - Anmol, Raghbir and their daughter

The Dhanjals - Anmol, Raghbir and their daughter

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 February 2014 at 1:12pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 12:30pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Until early last year, the Dhanjals were like any other happy young Australian family (see picture of Anmol, Raghbir and their daughter here). But then, Anmol was diagnosed with a rare cancer called angio sarcoma in January 2013.

Published 12 February 2014 at 1:12pm, updated 29 May 2019 at 12:30pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
The couple put up a great fight against the disease, but the cancer was so aggressive that 32 year old Anmol finally succumbed on December 6, 2013. 

Raghbir may have lost his loved one, but he refuses to lose heart - he has vowed to continue his fight against cancer, and to dedicate his life to raising more awareness about health matters.

He has started the Anmol Cancer Foundation Australia, and this Valentine's Day, he has a very special message for our listeners -- pay attention to your own health and of your loved ones...and join the larger fight against cancer.

As he says in this interview "I would rather donate $2 to cancer research, than buy a box of tissues"...

Here's an inspiring interview with Raghbir, our special presentation to you this Valentines Day!

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

ANTHONY ALBANESE CHEMIST VISIT

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 4 January 2023

A damaged Helicopter is towed away on the Broadwater, on the Gold Coast, Tuesday, January 3, 2023. (AAP).jpg

Sea World helicopters transported for inspection after fatal crash

Sunny Dutta

Heartbroken friends pay tribute to Sydney man after Christmas Day drowning

Students at the University of New South Wales

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels