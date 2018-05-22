Another Indian Anzac remembered in Perth

According to Tarunpreet Singh from Sikh Association of Western Australia, "When SAWA learnt about the sacrifice made by the unsung hero, it was decided that his memory must be honoured. This became especially important when we found out that all members of his family, meaning his parents and his siblings, also died here in Australia within 20 years of Pre Fairbeard's death."





