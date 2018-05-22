Another Indian Anzac remembered in Perth

According to Tarunpreet Singh from Sikh Association of Western Australia, "When SAWA learnt about the sacrifice made by the unsung hero, it was decided that his memory must be honoured. This became especially important when we found out that all members of his family, meaning his parents and his siblings, also died here in Australia within 20 years of Pre Fairbeard's death."
A plaque commemorating Private Charles H Fairbeard, an Indian Anzac killed in action in Gallipoli in May 2015 Source: Tarunpreet Singh
Published 22 May 2018 at 2:05pm, updated 22 May 2018 at 3:22pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
A plaque bearing his name has been installed in Perth on Saturday, May 19, at the Honours Avenue in Kings Park, under the same tree as the plaque commemorating Pvt Nain Singh Sailani.
