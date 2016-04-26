ANZAC day parade - Bawa Singh Jagdev

Every year on 25th April a march is organized in the heart of Sydney CBD where most of ex-servicemen and their decedents march remembering the soldiers. It is a matter of pride that Sikh Ex-Servicemen are also allowed to march in the parade representing those Sikh soldiers who died along with their Australian counterparts in Gallipoli. Bawa Singh Jagdev shares the efforts made by National Sikh Council of Australia in getting permission for Sikhs to march in this parade



