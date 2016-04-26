SBS Punjabi

ANZAC day parade - Bawa Singh Jagdev

Published 26 April 2016 at 4:41pm
By MP Singh
ANZAC day marks the supreme sacrifice made by our soldiers in Gallipoli. .

Every year on 25th April a march is organized in the heart of Sydney CBD where most of ex-servicemen and their decedents march remembering the soldiers. It is a matter of pride that Sikh Ex-Servicemen are also allowed to march in the parade representing those Sikh soldiers who died along with their Australian counterparts in Gallipoli. Bawa Singh Jagdev shares the efforts made by National Sikh Council of Australia in getting permission for Sikhs to march in this parade

