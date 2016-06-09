SBS Punjabi

ਆਓ ਗ੍ਰੀਫ਼ਿਥ ਚਲੀਏ - ਖੇਡਾ ਗ੍ਰੀਫ਼ਿਥ ਦੀਆਂ 2016

Griffith Shaheedi Khed Mela

Turban Competition at Griffith Shaheedi Khed Mela Source: Supplied

Published 9 June 2016 at 7:31pm, updated 9 June 2016 at 7:43pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Organisers expect up to 10,000 people to attend the event, which includes sports and cultural activities with teams from across Australia. Here we have a conversation with Harnek Singh from Griffith who provides all the information that matters about this sporting carnival. Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

SBS Radios Punjabi Producer Preetinder Singh Grewal will be present at the SBS marquee at Griffith Shaheedi Khed Mela on 11th & 12th June, 2016 at Griffith, NSW.

The weather forecast is perfect for the Sikh games. If you are there please visit our marquee - share your views and have a memorable picture. At the SBS marquee, well also offer some gift bags/giveaways/showbags. So do visit us when you there……

Australia's Sikh community will meet in Griffith on 11-12th June 2016 for the annual Sikh games



File photos of Shaheedi Tournament Griffith

ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਗ੍ਰਿਫ਼ਥ ਵਿਖੇ ਸਥਾਨਿਕ ਵਸਨੀਕ ਸੇਵਾ ਭਾਵਨਾ ਨਾਲ ਖੇਡ ਮੇਲੇ ਤੇ ਪੁੱਜਣ ਵਾਲੀ ਸੰਗਤ ਲਈ ਸਵਾਦਦਿਸ਼ਟ ਪਕਵਾਨ ਲੱਡੂ, ਪਿੰਨੀਆਂ , ਮੱਠੀਆ ਆਦਿ ਤਿਆਰ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ"

Griffith Sikh Games
Source: Supplied


 

