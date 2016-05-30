SBS Punjabi

Appeal for political support for amended ‘Long Stay Visa for Parents’

SBS Punjabi

Long Stay Visa

Long Stay Visa Source: Photo Fb

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 May 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 5:59pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

In this segment, we provide some important information about the recent amendments to the 'Long Stay Parent Visa' petition. Here is SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Grewal in conversation with a panel of guests who are raising their voice for this petition, Arvind Duggal, Rockey Kailae, Daniel Connell and Jaswinder Sidhu.

Published 30 May 2016 at 5:16pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 5:59pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
According to the petition lodgers the visa changes would be a great way of reuniting the parents with their family. Moreover, a compulsory insurance (covering all of their medical expenses) during their stay won't cost the Australian tax payers. The petition was earlier refused by the office of the Minister for Immigration and Border Protection.

READ MORE

Petition - Long Stay Visa for Parents



"After having a series of meetings with different political parties, their leaders, Members of Parliament and respective stakeholders and members of community, we have agreed to amend the proposals sightly. We will publish them for the information of all supporters as soon as possible. https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D1123541407691396%26id%3D852027688176104%26substory_index%3D0&width=500
Long Stay Parents Visa
Advocates of 'Long Stay Parents Visa' (L to R); Rockey Kaile, Jas Sidhu, Arvind Duggal, Daniel Connell Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal


 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?