Appeals to support India as NYC launches vaccine lottery incentive

SBS Radio gave people a chance to make a difference by supporting a Radiothon on Friday 4pm May 21.





Money raised will go towards helping UNICEF Australia provide lifesaving oxygen, vaccine delivery and increased support for testing capacity.





The Radiothon ran across SBS Radio and includes livestreams on program Facebook pages as well as on the big screen in Melbourne's Federation Square.





SBS Director of Audio and Language Content David Hua says the Radiothon has two main objectives.





"This radiothon, while it is absolutely about raising much needed vaccine, personal protective equipment and oxygen for people affected by the pandemic in India, it's also serving an important function to keep communities here in Australia connected and to help people overcome a sense of helplessness. We've spoken to a lot of people who tell us about the fact that they can't be connected to love ones overseas and they really want to be able to feel like they can do something. They really want to be able to have a sense of community and to have connection and to also have company during this time."





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





