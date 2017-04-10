SBS Punjabi

Are Indian students only a 'product' for Australia?

PM Malcolm Turnbull and PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

PM Malcolm Turnbull and PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi Source: PMO/Twitter

Published 10 April 2017 at 6:31pm, updated 10 April 2017 at 10:26pm
By Gautam Kapil
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says closer education and economic ties will be the focus of his first official trip to India. But what are the expectations of Indian students, living in Australia?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated his desire to develop foreign collaborations. The flow of Indian staff and students to Australia, and the beginnings of revitalisation of Indian studies in Australia, bodes well in terms of the development of partnerships and joint working. Australia, with a strong higher education sector could expand collaborative efforts in skill India program.

 

But need of the hour is to address problems of Indian students, living in Australia. High rise in universities fees, expensive compulsory overseas student health insurance and so on, are still unaddressed issues.

 

