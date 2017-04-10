Are Indian students only a 'product' for Australia?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has indicated his desire to develop foreign collaborations. The flow of Indian staff and students to Australia, and the beginnings of revitalisation of Indian studies in Australia, bodes well in terms of the development of partnerships and joint working. Australia, with a strong higher education sector could expand collaborative efforts in skill India program.











But need of the hour is to address problems of Indian students, living in Australia. High rise in universities fees, expensive compulsory overseas student health insurance and so on, are still unaddressed issues.









