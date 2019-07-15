SBS Punjabi

Are skilled migrants taking away Australian jobs and wages?

Published 15 July 2019 at 7:04pm
By Murray Silby
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
There are an estimated two million temporary migrants in Australia at the moment, and as the economy slows and wages stagnate, their presence has increasingly become a political issue. But, a new report has found that those migrants are not harming the jobs or wages of local workers. It states that the intake of temporary skilled migrants meets two important needs for the Australian economy.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

