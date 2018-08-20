SBS Punjabi

Are Vitamins really beneficial for our body?

Vitamins

Published 20 August 2018 at 12:01pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:33pm
By MP Singh, Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Staying healthy is a goal we all share. More and more of us are turning to vitamins and supplements to improve our health and wellbeing. But are vitamins really essential?

This year the world will be spending over a $100 billion on vitamins and supplements as people increasingly seek a quick fix in these nutrient-dense products. Adelaide dietician Anne Schneyder is not convinced though that most people need a regular intake of vitamins from supplements.

Different rules may apply to ageing people and those with medical issues who are more prone to a vitamin deficiency. Anne Schneyder routinely takes Omega-3 fish oil to manage her arthritis.

Anita Jarvis is an endurance runner in her fifties. She normally takes four different supplements per day to help her recover from training. Buying supplements can get expensive but Anita says the benefits are worth it.

Science educator Dr Derek Muller has just completed a documentary exploring the truth about vitamins, a supplement consumed by almost a billion people worldwide. 

But what then is the role of vitamin supplements?

One of the world’s largest health consumers, it’s easy to get lost in the over 85,000 varieties of vitamins and supplements available in Australia.

Sally Brooks is a senior pharmacist at Melbourne’s Peter MacCallum Cancer Research Centre. She explains that some supplements such as fish oil, ginger and green tea may cause more harm than good.  

Checking with your doctor, pharmacist or nutritionist before taking on a new product is vital.

To avoid unnecessary health consequences, Dr Muller encourages everyone to take a critical approach to vitamins and supplements.

Note: Vitamania featuring Dr Derek Muller premiered on Sunday, August 12 on SBS at 8.30pm and is available on SBS On Demand thereafter.

