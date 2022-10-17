Are you burned out at work?

Unfortunately, burnout is an increasingly common experience in Australian workplaces.





Sixty-two per cent of Australian workers report feeling burnt out, compared to the global average of 48 per cent. That figure increased to 66 per cent for Australian managers compared to 53 per cent globally.





The ACTU conducts a study annually on the attitudes of workers across the country.





Secretary-General, Liam O'Brien, says the results show poor mental health is one of the biggest issues confronting workplace safety.





"What we're seeing as a result of the pandemic, and chronic shortages in terms of workforce s, in areas like health, education, and also retail, is that those frontline workers are the ones copping it the worst. One in five workers across the country are experiencing poor mental health as a result of their work, but in the case of those three industries we're seeing rates of 26, 27 and 25 per cent respectively."





This has coincided with recent trends that are redefining workplace behaviours. Phenomena such as 'quiet quitting' and 'the Great Resignation' have gained prominence on social media.



