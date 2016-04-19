SBS Punjabi

Are you concerned about the ‘witchcraft ads’ in Indian Australian Newspapers?

Published 19 April 2016 at 7:26pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Tell us, if you are concerned about the ever increasing number of advertisements in Indian-Australian newspapers that seem to promise miraculous results after a mere phone call, either with 'black magic' or 'fake astrology tactics'? Preetinder Grewal reports….

There are many Indian Australian newspaper that run nonstop 'miracle ads' that mostly lure people of Indian origin who are milked in large numbers. From a consumer protection point of view, we are trying to understand what sort of advertising is allowed in Australia? Can someone assure medical cures or miracles just by posting these advertisements? Are you a victim, please let us know your story. We will keep your identity confidential. You can share your details vis SBS Punjabi Facebook Page inbox.

 





