SBS Punjabi

Argentina win the World Cup after a game full of thrills and spills

SBS Punjabi

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi of Argentina holding the World Cup and teammates celebrate. Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 December 2022 at 3:42pm, updated 3 hours ago at 3:50pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

Argentina are world champions for the third time after winning the greatest World Cup final of all time, beating France in a penalty shootout. Listen to this audio report in Punjabi for more details...

Published 19 December 2022 at 3:42pm, updated 3 hours ago at 3:50pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

surjeet bawa.jpg

'Culture to couture': Surjeet Bawa talks about her journey into the fashion world

Event organiser Sara Mansour (SBS).jpg

Stories and struggles shared in youth poetry slam

Experts are warning of more scams as the Christmas season approaches

Fake charities and money muling: avoiding the risks with online donating and gift-giving

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.

New research shows migrant and refugee women are the Australian workforce's great untapped resource