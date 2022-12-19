Argentina win the World Cup after a game full of thrills and spills

Lionel Messi of Argentina holding the World Cup and teammates celebrate. Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Published 19 December 2022 at 3:42pm, updated 3 hours ago at 3:50pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Argentina are world champions for the third time after winning the greatest World Cup final of all time, beating France in a penalty shootout. Listen to this audio report in Punjabi for more details...
