Armed with smartphones locals join hands to successfully fight crime

'Telegram Messenger’ is the app of choice used by the Lynbrook community to fight crime for more than a year.





The local use this online tool keep track of suspicious behaviour in and around the area.





More than 70 locals have signed up to be instantly notified by their neighbours and act as crime fighters themselves.





Sarmuhabat Singh told SBS Punjabi that it is their way to keep the community 'safe and vigilant'.





“If any members see something suspicious in the area they alert everyone on the app. It keeps us notified and it also comes in handy to alert police of cars having false registration plates,” Mr Singh said.





