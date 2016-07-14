SBS Punjabi

Armed with smartphones locals join hands to successfully fight crime

SBS Punjabi

'Neighbourhood Watch'

'Neighbourhood Watch' Source: Photo By Sukh Dandiwal

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2016 at 9:36pm, updated 4 October 2018 at 4:28pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

With an increasing insecurity, locals from the suburb of Lynbrook from South-East Melbourne have now decided to put a rational approach with neighbourhood watch and more vigilant tactics.

Published 14 July 2016 at 9:36pm, updated 4 October 2018 at 4:28pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
'Telegram Messenger’ is the app of choice used by the Lynbrook community to fight crime for more than a year.  

The local use this online tool keep track of suspicious behaviour in and around the area.

More than 70 locals have signed up to be instantly notified by their neighbours and act as crime fighters themselves.

Sarmuhabat Singh told SBS Punjabi that it is their way to keep the community 'safe and vigilant'. 

“If any members see something suspicious in the area they alert everyone on the app. It keeps us notified and it also comes in handy to alert police of cars having false registration plates,” Mr Singh said.

Follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook and Twitter.

Also Read

Indian-Australian family fuming after car stolen twice, set on fire

'Mob' causes chaos at a train station in Melbourne



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?