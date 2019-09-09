Arsenal players show support to Sikh girl branded ‘terrorist’

Arsenal players have shown support for a young Sikh girl who had to battle shocking racist abuse in a park in London, England last month.





10-year-old Munsimar Kaur took to Twitter after a group of teenagers refused to play with her because she was ‘a terrorist’.





A video that presented her views on 'racism' was uploaded by her father Gurpreet Singh.





Meanwhile, pictures of Arsenal star players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz have emerged on twitter after Miss Kaur and her father Gurpreet Singh visited the club at London Colney.





Arsenal Sport scientist Nav Singh had invited the young girl and her father upon hearing out about this story.





Miss Kaur received a 'warm welcome' from David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Auba.

Mr Singh tweeted pictures and a ‘heart-warming’ message for the young girl - "You are a 10-year-old girl who wanted to have fun with your friends in a park. You are not a terrorist."





"After seeing your video, I wanted to show you how much I admire your bravery and I will stand next to you saying no to racism."





Miss Kaur’s father Gurpreet posted on Twitter: "Thanks to Aubameyang & Luiz for taking the time to listen to MK’s story. It means a lot to have the support from our club."





Earlier, instead of being bogged down, Miss Kaur shared her encounter with the world , so other victims of racism could learn from her harrowing experience that “obviously broke her heart.”





With a glint in her eyes and attention on her notebook, Miss Kaur then narrated her account of the incident in the par, ending with an inspiring message for those who have dealt with similar taunts.





"This experience has shown me the lack of exposure and knowledge some people have. And Sikhs are naturally caring and no matter what, we will love everyone."





"But I need to speak out about this because not everyone is strong enough to walk away or has suitable parents to talk to and handle this racism. I will hang out with the right people,” she added.





She ends her video with simple yet impactful advice, “Chin up,” said the young girl who believes “it will all work out in the end.





