As Bollywood mourns Wajid Khan, his audio note to Mika goes viral

As Bollywood mourns the death of much-loved music composer Wajid Khan, an emotional audio note that he sent to singer Mika Singh has emerged.





In response to Mika’s good wishes for his recovery, 42- year-old Wajid sent an audio note in which he thanked Mika and repeatedly asked him pray for ”your friend’s recovery”.





And in other sad news from Bollywood, veteran film maker Basu Chatterji is no more – he made classic films like Rajnigandha, Chit Chor, Chameli ki Shaadi and was regarded as a doyen of the film industry.





Hear about these stories, as well as Hrithik Roshan possibly making Krish 4, Priyanka Chopra’s sister Meera trolled after making the comment that she “doesn’t know Junior NTR since she’s not his sister”, as well as some newly released songs including another one from Gulabo Sitabo titled 'Madari ka bandar'.... in in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.





