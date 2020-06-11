SBS Punjabi

As Bollywood mourns Wajid Khan, his audio note to Mika goes viral

Singer Mika Singh and now-deceased Wajid Khan

Late music composer Wajid Khan. Source: Supplied

Published 11 June 2020 at 11:09am, updated 11 June 2020 at 11:12am
By Manpreet K Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
An audio note that music composer Wajid Khan sent to “friend” Mika Singh days before he passed away in a Mumbai hospital has made headlines in India.

As Bollywood mourns the death of much-loved music composer Wajid Khan, an emotional audio note that he sent to singer Mika Singh has emerged.

In response to Mika’s good wishes for his recovery, 42- year-old Wajid sent an audio note in which he thanked Mika and repeatedly asked him pray for ”your friend’s recovery”.

And in other sad news from Bollywood, veteran film maker Basu Chatterji is no more – he made classic films like Rajnigandha, Chit Chor, Chameli ki Shaadi and was regarded as a doyen of the film industry.

Hear about these stories, as well as Hrithik Roshan possibly making Krish 4, Priyanka Chopra’s sister Meera trolled after making the comment that she “doesn’t know Junior NTR since she’s not his sister”, as well as some newly released songs including another one from Gulabo Sitabo titled 'Madari ka bandar'.... in in this week's Bollywood Gupshup.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


 

 

