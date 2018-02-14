ATO Tax Talk Feb 2018: Activity Statement Lodgement

Most businesses lodge their activity statements quarterly. 28 th February is the next quarterly BAS lodgment due date.





It’s important to remember, even if you have nothing to report, you still have to lodge a nil activity statement and to save time, the best way to lodge is online.





You can lodge online through the ATO business portal or if you are a sole trader through your myGov account.





You can create your myGov account at my.gov.au Punjabi Tax Talk is a monthly segment on the radio, brought to you by SBS Radio and ATO Source: Supplied





Online is the easiest way to lodge and by doing so you may get an extra two weeks to lodge and pay.





If you’re worried you won’t be able to pay by the due date, don’t be afraid to contact us for guidance. We will look at your situation and work together to find a solution.





It’s important to remember that even if you can’t pay on time you must lodge on time or a penalty may apply.





More information is available at ato.gov.au/helpwithpaying





General tax information is available in various languages at ato.gov.au/otherlanguages, or you can speak with a tax officer in your native language by phoning the Translating and Interpreting Service on 13 14 50 and ask to be connected to 13 28 26







