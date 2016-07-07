SBS Punjabi

Audio – Police charges a 38 year old Ellenbrook man for vandalising Bennett Springs Gurdwara, Perth

SBS Punjabi

Gurdwara Sahib

Gurdwara Sahib Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 July 2016 at 10:36pm, updated 7 July 2016 at 10:52pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

A Gurdwara has been targeted in Perths north a second time in as many years. Jarnail Singh Bhaur from the Gurudwara told SBS Punjabi's Preetinder Singh Grewal that the vandal ripped off the synthetic grass turf and hurled inside the temple. The police managed to catch the offender short time later with his car registration caught on CCTV.

Published 7 July 2016 at 10:36pm, updated 7 July 2016 at 10:52pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
Kiara Police have charged a 38 year old Ellenbrook man in relation to Bennett Springs vandalism last night (5 July 2016).

The same gurudwara was targeted in 2014 while the construction was still on. Two men were caught spraying anti-Islamic graffiti on the temple walls.

Jarnail Singh Bhaur mentioned that the community members would like to speak to the offender if he has any misconceptions.

"Sikhism preaches love and respect and anyone is welcome with any questions. In past, we have also realised that Sikhs are confused with Muslims, and 2014 we also witnessed spraying of anti-Islamic graffiti on the Gurdwara walls." Bhaur said in this audio interview.
The police managed to catch the offender short time later with his car registration caught on CCTV. Even as he appeared highly intoxicated, he refused to give a breath test.



Police believe the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident and he refused to provide breath for a breath analysis test.

The man will appear in the Midland Magistrates Court today charged with:- Criminal Damage or Destruction of Property; No Authority to Drive and Fail to Provide Sample of Breath for Breath Analysis Test.

READ MORE

Video: Sikh temple vandalised in Perth



 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?