Audio – Police charges a 38 year old Ellenbrook man for vandalising Bennett Springs Gurdwara, Perth

Kiara Police have charged a 38 year old Ellenbrook man in relation to Bennett Springs vandalism last night (5 July 2016).





The same gurudwara was targeted in 2014 while the construction was still on. Two men were caught spraying anti-Islamic graffiti on the temple walls.





Jarnail Singh Bhaur mentioned that the community members would like to speak to the offender if he has any misconceptions.





"Sikhism preaches love and respect and anyone is welcome with any questions. In past, we have also realised that Sikhs are confused with Muslims, and 2014 we also witnessed spraying of anti-Islamic graffiti on the Gurdwara walls." Bhaur said in this audio interview.

Police believe the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident and he refused to provide breath for a breath analysis test.





The man will appear in the Midland Magistrates Court today charged with:- Criminal Damage or Destruction of Property; No Authority to Drive and Fail to Provide Sample of Breath for Breath Analysis Test.





