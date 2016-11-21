SBS Punjabi

Aussie Samantha Gash's Run India raises over $150,000 for childrens' education

SBS Punjabi

Samantha Gash during Run India

Source: Lyndon Marceau marceauphotography

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 November 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 21 November 2016 at 10:33pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Running across all terrains, braving the elements for 76 days and covering a distance of 3200 kms, Australian ultra-marathon runner Samantha Gash has achieved a remarkable feat - inspired by the will to raise money for children's education in India.

Published 21 November 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 21 November 2016 at 10:33pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS
Starting from Jaisalmer in the harsh Thar desert, running across the foothills of the Himalayas, on dust, gravel, unsealed roads, highways, fields, hills and more, 32 year old Samantha Gash finisher her epic Run India in Shillong, early in November.

 Battling dehydration, stomach illness, monsoonal weather, poor air quality and injury, she had only one goal to keep her going - raising awareness and funds for World Vision Australia projects tackling barriers to quality education; a cause extremely close to her heart.

 She has raised well over $150,000 which will fund six separate educational projects across India.

 Here is an interview with Samantha Gash, after her return to Australia from a trip of a lifetime. Speaking to SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh, she said "it was definitely worth it". She went on to say "India is in my blood now" and that she'll gladly go back - just to visit though, not to run thousands of kilometers!

 She says she has many enduring memories of hope, inspiration and despair from this epic run, and most of all, speaking about the cacophony of "crazy horns" on Indian roads, Samantha said "the soundrack of horns will never leave my eardrums".

 Do hear our full interview with her and view these unforgettable images that were captured along the way.



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?