Aussie Samantha Gash's Run India raises over $150,000 for childrens' education

Starting from Jaisalmer in the harsh Thar desert, running across the foothills of the Himalayas, on dust, gravel, unsealed roads, highways, fields, hills and more, 32 year old Samantha Gash finisher her epic Run India in Shillong, early in November.





Battling dehydration, stomach illness, monsoonal weather, poor air quality and injury, she had only one goal to keep her going - raising awareness and funds for World Vision Australia projects tackling barriers to quality education; a cause extremely close to her heart.





She has raised well over $150,000 which will fund six separate educational projects across India.





Here is an interview with Samantha Gash, after her return to Australia from a trip of a lifetime. Speaking to SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh, she said "it was definitely worth it". She went on to say "India is in my blood now" and that she'll gladly go back - just to visit though, not to run thousands of kilometers!





She says she has many enduring memories of hope, inspiration and despair from this epic run, and most of all, speaking about the cacophony of "crazy horns" on Indian roads, Samantha said "the soundrack of horns will never leave my eardrums".





Do hear our full interview with her and view these unforgettable images that were captured along the way.















