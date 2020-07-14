SBS Punjabi

Australia approves coronavirus treatment

SBS Punjabi

Australia approves coronavirus treatment

Remdesivir has been promoted as an effective coronavirus treatment. Source: GETTY/GILEAD

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 July 2020 at 11:07am, updated 1 October 2020 at 11:02am
By Marcus Megalokonomous
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's death toll from COVID-19 has risen as Victoria responds to more than 100 outbreaks across the state. There is however some positive news on the medical front -- Australia's first COVID-19 treatment is approved for use but officials warn it's not a cure.

Published 14 July 2020 at 11:07am, updated 1 October 2020 at 11:02am
By Marcus Megalokonomous
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The spread of coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down. 

It has been nearly six months since Australia's first case, and now a new treatment option for seriously-ill patients has been approved. 

Health authorities say the antiviral drug Remdesivir speeds up the recovery time of coronavirus.

The approval comes as authorities in New South Wales and Queensland juggle the easing of restrictions while monitoring Victoria's situation.

The manufacturer of the Remdesevir drug is GILEAD Sciences.

Its medical director, Dr Paul Slade, says studies show patients recover 30 per cent faster which will reduce the burden on hospitals.

"It frees up capacity in the health system, it frees up beds, it frees up the time that's needed by hospital staff."

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


other stories

Coronavirus travel restrictions: When will Australia open its borders to temporary visa holders?

'Finally, a ray of hope' for international students who have lost jobs due to coronavirus



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?