Australia approves coronavirus treatment

The spread of coronavirus shows no signs of slowing down.





It has been nearly six months since Australia's first case, and now a new treatment option for seriously-ill patients has been approved.





Health authorities say the antiviral drug Remdesivir speeds up the recovery time of coronavirus.





The approval comes as authorities in New South Wales and Queensland juggle the easing of restrictions while monitoring Victoria's situation.





The manufacturer of the Remdesevir drug is GILEAD Sciences.





Its medical director, Dr Paul Slade, says studies show patients recover 30 per cent faster which will reduce the burden on hospitals.





"It frees up capacity in the health system, it frees up beds, it frees up the time that's needed by hospital staff."





