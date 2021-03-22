Australia Explained: The island-continent’s famed beach culture

Who among us does not have a memory of visiting the sea somewhere in the world? Even if you’re not going to swim the spirt of the sea and strolling on the sand… it has a transformative power.





Australia is home to more than 10,000 beaches. In fact, if you try to visit a new beach every day, it would take you nearly 27 years to see them all!





Australia sits between the Indian Ocean on the west coast and the South Pacific Ocean on the east coast. There are more than 8,200 islands that make up Australia, the largest one being the mainland, and the second largest being the state of Tasmania. The population of Australia is concentrated along the eastern and southeast coasts in it.





Dr Baljit Singh is a Melbourne-based researcher in behavioural and cultural factors in public.





Hailing from India’s capital city, New Delhi, and a Punjabi by heritage, Dr Singh tells SBS Punjabi not only about Australia’s love for the beach but also how the Indian population here has taken to the beach like fish to water.





“Aussies love going to the beach for various reasons: fitness, relaxation, reading and enjoying their spare time with family and friends. While it is a lifestyle for them, but for migrants who don’t have much exposure to coastal living, like those from Punjab, beach attire may seem shocking at first. But our people are very adaptable and learn quickly,” he says.





“There was a perception that migrants from conservative background throng beaches to see people in beachwear. That’s no longer true. We now know there is a dress code for the beach as is for a tennis court,” he explains.





ਮੈਲਬੌਰਨ ਦੀ ਐਲਟੋਨਾ ਬੀਚ ਤੇ ਖੇਡਦੇ ਬੱਚੇ। Source: AAP





However, being a Sikh, he feels uneasy about donning bathers due to his unshorn body hair.





“Some religious or cultural restrictions may make your beach experience different from usual. Like, I don’t wear swimming trunks and I always have my turban on, due to which I can’t swim. There may be some others like me who feel that we can’t enjoy the beach as much as others,” adds Dr Singh.





Coastal resorts began to appear all over the country by the early 1900s. Australians saw the beach as symbolising their lifestyle – with a freedom and independence.





Summer in Australia is definitely the season to go to the beach.





ਸਮੁੰਦਰੀ ਤੱਟ ਤੇ ਬੈਠੀ ਸਨਸਕ੍ਰੀਨ ਲਾਉਂਦੀ ਇਕ ਮਹਿਲਾ। Source: E+





On the day when the sun is up, hundreds of Australians head for beaches. Although the sun is a key feature of Australia’s divine weather being exposed to its rays for long hours a day is harmful. Protection from its harmful ultraviolet rays is very important, especially for preventing skin cancer.





Because Australia has the highest levels of ultraviolet rays in the world, it is powerful enough to cause sunburn in just 10 minutes. So before you head to the ocean, make sure you lather up in sunscreen and reapply every two hours.





One of Dr Singh’s areas of specialisation is also public health.





“I can’t stress any more the regular application of sun block while we are on the beach. Australia’s harsh sun and ozone hole can be a public health hazard,” he advises.





ਕ੍ਰਿਸਮਸ ਦੀਆਂ ਛੁੱਟੀਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਮੁੰਦਰੀ ਤੱਟ ਦਾ ਨਜ਼ਾਰਾ। Source: tropicdays





If you’ve ever been to an Australian beach, you’ll also have noticed there are a lot of rules.





There are terms of entry, for example, no dogs on certain beaches, and no smoking. Plus most beaches have qualified lifeguards, known as the Surf Lifesaving Club. They’re responsible for rescuing people from drowning, providing first aid, and emergency health care.





That’s because Australia’s beaches often have strong rips and currents that are great for surfing but can be dangerous on rough days.





Aussies of all ages love the beach. Source: iStockphoto





For this reason, you’ll see on most Australia beaches the red and yellow flags. You must swim between the flags to stay safe, which are moved each day depending on the water conditions.





Dr Singh strongly advises people from cultures unfamiliar with coastal swimming to steer clear of jumping into the open seas.





“We often read the tragic news of migrants drowning in the ocean. By the time lifeguards reach them, the damage has been done,” he adds.





Australians love water sports of all kinds, but surfing is one of the icons of Australian beach culture. Freshwater beach is often said to be its starting place, with ‘The Duke’ of Hawaii, a famous Olympian swimmer and world surfer, riding the waves there in 1915. The legend is now contested, but either way, the sport and pastime for many has stuck.





People beating the heat at Sydney's Bronte Beach. Source: AAP





In 1956 a group of Californians, who were competing in the Melbourne Olympics, brought Malibu surfboards with them, bringing modern surfing to this continent. The board made surfing more popular among Australians.





Of course, this also increased the risk of run ins with sharks. In Australia, the shark is the third most dangerous animal, although the likelihood of death due to a shark attack compared to other things is very small.





According to the Australian Shark Attack File by Taronga Conservation Society Australia, the shark attack mortality rate is 0.9 - less than one person per year.





A man was hospitalised a few years ago after being attacked by a shark in the Whitsundays. Source: From Archive





Beyond these numbers, the Australian state governments are making several efforts to reduce shark attacks. States are installing machines that detect sharks via sound waves, setting nets in specific places, and several other measures. The reality of a shark death is a rare possibility, and governments do everything it can to reduce this risk.





From surfing carnivals and national cultural events to family vacations by the sea... Australia's beaches are a symbol of its culture and unifies millions regardless of the corner of the continent they live in.





