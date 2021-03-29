Australia Explained: What's ‘footy’? All you need to know about the island-continent’s sporting culture

The media plays an important role in the Australian sports scene, with many sporting events broadcast on radio and television free of charge. Many TV shows, radio programs and magazines are devoted solely to sports.





As a country, Australia competes in many international events, including the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. The country has also hosted the Summer Olympics once in Melbourne (1956) and once in Sydney (2000), in addition to the Commonwealth Games on five other occasions.





In this episode of Australia Explained, we talk about a few of the most popular sports in the country, Australian Football, Rugby League, cricket and tennis, and explain some of the rules of each.





Anthony Don for Titans and Cowboys Coen Hess in a high ball battle during the Round 3 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans. Source: AAP Image/Scott Radford-Chisholm





Rugby League





Once known as Australia's working-class game, this status has changed over time. It’s one of the most important sports for contributing to the unification of the multicultural communities across Australia.





For spectators, Rugby League is the second most popular sport and competes with the AFL for most watched on national television. This game is most popular in New South Wales and Queensland.





Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Sydney-based Dr Balraj Ougra, the secretary of the Super Sikhs Sports and Culture, said Rugby League is a full-contact sport played by two teams of thirteen players.





"Rugby League is predominantly played in the eastern parts of Australia. The State of Origin series is an annual best-of-three rugby league series between two Australian state representative sides, the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons. This series sometimes garners more interest than any sport played on an international level," he said.





Australian Football





Australian Rules Football, also known as AFL or ‘footy’, is the most popular national sport in Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.





For these states, the AFL is one of the main topics of conversation at nearly every social event and is often an ongoing yet enthusiastic competition between colleagues and friends.





One of the most important AFL events is the Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates and recognises Indigenous players and culture. It was named in honour of Sir Doug, the first Indigenous person to be knighted. He played 54 games for Fitzroy before becoming Governor of South Australia.





Strangely enough, the Melbourne Cricket Ground is the home of footy.





Jacob Hopper of the Giants kicks the ball during Round 2 AFL match between the Fremantle Dockers and the GWS Giants at Optus Stadium in Perth, March 28, 2021. Source: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright





Dr Ougra said Australians follow sports like a religion.





"People here follow sports as per their local allegiance, be it any game, footy or cricket. For instance, I stay in Western Sydney, where the local cricket club is Sydney Thunder. Now someone staying in Melbourne may follow AFL and may be loyal followers of Essendon or Richmond, etc. So to follow sports and talk about it is in the Aussie blood," Dr Ougra said.





"People take sports very seriously, be it adults or children. They dress up in their favourite team's merch, wear sports gear, and get face tattoos. So all of this makes watching the sport a full-fledged experience," he added.





Cricket





Australia has an international reputation in cricket and for many Australians is the sport defining every summer. More than one million Australians participate in cricket competitions or programs, according to 2017-18 National Cricket Census data.





A group of children during a cricket training session in Victoria. Source: Supplied





More than two million people attend cricket matches each summer, with numbers increasing every year.





Current female participation in cricket is at 30 per cent, with six out of 10 newcomers to the sport being female.





Tennis





Melbourne is host to the first Grand Slam tennis event in every calendar year – the Australian Open.





Although tennis is only the ninth most watched sport in Australia, it appears as the third most-played sport after fitness and golf. About one million Australians, aged 15 or over, play tennis.





Regardless of our cultural background and interests in life, sport and its clubs in Australia give its fans a common identity with millions and a sense of belonging to a community. Sport in Australia has its own world and has a great role in establishing cultural pluralism and strengthening the bonding of its members with one another.





