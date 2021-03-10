Australia Explained: What does it mean to be Australian?

G’day mate!





If you are a Punjabi speaker who has recently migrated to the land down under, this podcast is for you.





Australia Explained is SBS Punjabi’s latest podcast, aimed at helping listeners understand the quirky habits that embody the Aussie way of life, launching on 15 March 2021.





Each episode focuses on a particular aspect of Australian culture, including food, slang language, jokes, pop music, and much more.





A new episode of Australia Explained will be available every Monday from 15 March on your favourite podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts and Spotify .





Share with your community to learn more about life in Australia



