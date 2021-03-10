SBS Punjabi

Australia Explained: What does it mean to be Australian?

What does it mean to be Australian? Source: Getty Images/John Carnemolla/Australian Picture Library

Published 10 March 2021 at 2:27pm, updated 20 April 2021 at 9:54am
By SBS Punjabi
Presented by Preetinder Grewal
Listen to Australia Explained, SBS Punjabi’s new podcast, which offers a beginner's guide to all things Aussie, including need-to-know slang, foods, music, sports, comedy, and much more.

G’day mate!

If you are a Punjabi speaker who has recently migrated to the land down under, this podcast is for you.

Australia Explained is SBS Punjabi’s latest podcast, aimed at helping listeners understand the quirky habits that embody the Aussie way of life, launching on 15 March 2021.

Each episode focuses on a particular aspect of Australian culture, including food, slang language, jokes, pop music, and much more.

A new episode of Australia Explained will be available every Monday from 15 March on your favourite podcast platform
Apple Podcasts
,
Google Podcasts
and
Spotify
.

