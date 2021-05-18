Australia has no firm plans for reopening international borders

Scott Morrison has refused to reveal the benchmark for reopening the international border, saying only that the restrictions will remain in place until it is safe to do anything different, but he has flagged Singapore as a possible location for Australia's next travel bubble.





The Prime Minister is resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders, saying Australia is sticking to plans, for now, to start re-opening to the rest of the world, only from the middle of next year.





Mr Morrison says Australia has done incredibly well-saving lives and livelihoods throughout the course of the pandemic and he says Australians want to see that continue.





Advertisement

And I think they understand the importance of a cautious approach when it comes to maintaining our border arrangements. Now, those border arrangements, it's not one day the borders are open, one day the borders are closed - that's not how it works. There's a sliding sort of scale here. And we're working on the next steps. Now, it's not safe to take those next steps right now. It's not. But we'll keep working on what those next steps are.











Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









