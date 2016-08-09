SBS Punjabi

Australia in Olympics so far.

Australia's victorious women’s rugby sevens team

Australia's victorious women’s rugby sevens team Source: Getty Images

Published 9 August 2016 at 6:41pm
By Preeti K McCarthy
Australia has won the first women's Rugby Sevens Olympic gold medal, defeating New Zealand in a hard-fought final.In equestrian, Australia has a slim lead on the team and individual gold medal position with the show jumping event still to go.And judoka Rafaela Silva has won host country Brazil's first gold medal in the women's 57-kilo final. Preeti McCarthy reports....

