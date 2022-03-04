SBS Punjabi

Australia ramps up military support to Ukraine

SBS Punjabi

Australia’s Parliament House is illuminated with the colours of Ukraine’s flag in solidarity with the country's people and government, in Canberra, Monday, February 28, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Australias Parliament House is illuminated with the colours of Ukraines flag in solidarity with the country's people and government Source: AAP

Published 4 March 2022 at 8:29pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Shuba Krishnan, Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

The government is committing 70 million dollars towards military equipment, sourced and supplied through NATO. A further 35 million dollars will go to the nation in humanitarian aid - including food and shelter - set aside for those fleeing the conflict.

On Monday night Capital Hill was lit up in blue and yellow, projecting the Ukrainian flag in solidarity. But the Prime Minister today offered more than a symbol, Scott Morrison drastically ramping up military support to Ukraine.

"We will be answering the call from President Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy said "Don't give me a ride, give me ammunition" and that is exactly what the Australian government has agreed to do."

Visas for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Australia will be given top priority with about 100 applications being received a day. 

The Prime Minister has again warned against Australians going over to fight in Ukraine. And opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is telling Australians to listen to the officials.

"Look, the travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is to not travel to Ukraine. We'd urge everyone, as we always do, to heed that advice."

