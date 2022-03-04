Australia ramps up military support to Ukraine

On Monday night Capital Hill was lit up in blue and yellow, projecting the Ukrainian flag in solidarity. But the Prime Minister today offered more than a symbol, Scott Morrison drastically ramping up military support to Ukraine.





" We will be answering the call from President Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy said "Don't give me a ride, give me ammunition" and that is exactly what the Australian government has agreed to do."





Visas for Ukrainians seeking refuge in Australia will be given top priority with about 100 applications being received a day.





The Prime Minister has again warned against Australians going over to fight in Ukraine. And opposition Leader Anthony Albanese is telling Australians to listen to the officials.





"Look, the travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is to not travel to Ukraine. We'd urge everyone, as we always do, to heed that advice."



