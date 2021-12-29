Australia wins the Ashes

Australia retains the urn* within 12 days of collective competitive cricket - England spent longer quarantining on the Gold Coast.





"Bowled him. There it is. The Australians retain the Ashes on the back of a home town hero, destroying England, an innings and 14 runs. 3-0. Dominance from the home side."





Australia have wrapped up the Ashes in dominant style.





Befitting their calamitous tour, England's resistance lasted just 80 minutes on Tuesday morning as they lost their last six wickets for 22 runs to be all out for 68.





Scott Boland - who is just the second Indigenous men's test cricketer and fourth overall - claimed outstanding figures of six for seven on Test debut.





"Got him. Scott Boland has taken five. The man can do no wrong in front of his home crowd. 3.1 overs. Five for five. Extraordinary. I was at the MCG the day Scott Boland took five for five is what everyone will say when they leave here today."





"Edged and taken. Boland has got six at the G. Build the man a statue. Scott Boland has got six for five at the MCG."





His five-wickets off 19 balls is the equal-fastest in Test history, and inevitably he was named man of the match.





"I thought we had a good chance of winning but I did not think it was going to happen that quickly. I obviously thought it was going to be tough. It's a big step up from anything else I have ever played before and I just wanted to make an impact. About 17 of us (Indigenous cricket players) went away a couple of years ago to commemorate the tour of **1868 and we got to learn so much about that tour and what went on. My family and I are very proud to win this award (man of the match)."





