SBS Punjabi

Australian immigration: Here's everything you need to know about Orphan Relative Visa

SBS Punjabi

Orphan Relative Visa in Australia

Orphan Relative Visa in Australia Source: Getty Images/Symphonie

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2021 at 4:16pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 3:17pm
By Peyman Jamali
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

The Orphan Relative Visa (subclass 117) is one of the many visa options for immigrants who wish to enter Australia. This episode of Settlement Guide takes a look at who is eligible to apply for an Orphan Relative visa (subclass 117).

Published 18 November 2021 at 4:16pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 3:17pm
By Peyman Jamali
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Like any other Australian visa, the Orphan Relative visa (subclass 117) has a specific set of requirements that must be met.

This visa allows a child to come to Australia to live with a relative if their parents are deceased, can't care for them, or can't be found.

Mohammad Reza Azimi is an immigration agent from Shada Migration and Education Services in Sydney, he explains this.

Advertisement
"The Orphan Relative visa (subclass 117) is designed for those overseas children, under the age of 18 whose parents have died or are unable to care for them, or the parents have gone missing, and the child intends to come to Australia to live with their relatives.”

Click on the player above to listen to this settlement guide in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack