Australian immigration: Here's everything you need to know about Orphan Relative Visa

This visa allows a child to come to Australia to live with a relative if their parents are deceased, can't care for them, or can't be found.





Mohammad Reza Azimi is an immigration agent from Shada Migration and Education Services in Sydney, he explains this.





"The Orphan Relative visa (subclass 117) is designed for those overseas children, under the age of 18 whose parents have died or are unable to care for them, or the parents have gone missing, and the child intends to come to Australia to live with their relatives.”





