Australian immigration: Here’s what you need to know about business and investment visas

Businessman looking out of office over city

Australia's Business Innovation and Investment Program provides a pathway to permanent residency for investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and business people. Source: Getty Images/Ezra Bailey

Published 12 July 2021 at 9:54am, updated 13 July 2021 at 10:41am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

Australia’s Business Innovation and Investment Program doubled in size in 2020-21, with over thirteen and a half thousand visa places in the annual migration program. Over the years, the program has delivered billions of dollars in investment in Australia and provided a pathway to permanent residency for investors, innovators and migrants with business skills.

The Business Innovation and Investment Program provides an opportunity to investors, innovators, entrepreneurs and people with business skills and experience to migrate to Australia.

Since 2012, the program has contributed nearly $16 billion in investment in the Australian economy. Now, for the first time since 2012, the government has introduced some significant changes.

Founder and Principal Immigration Lawyer at Work Visa Lawyers, Chris Johnston, says the number of visa streams in the program has been cut to four from nine.

“The straight to permanent residency option, which was the 132 Visa, has been removed, and so now, all of the Business Investor’s visas are going to be within the Subclass 188, and then they’ll make a transition to permanent residency through the 888.”

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this audio in Punjabi.

