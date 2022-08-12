Australian immigration: Victoria opens its Skilled Migration Program for 2022-23

Highlights Victoria’s Skilled Migration Program is now open to new ROI with major changes

Easing the eligibility for ROI the government has revoked the obligation to work in a nominated occupation

In addition to the onshore applicants living in Victoria, eligible offshore applicants can also register their interest

As Australia moves into its post-pandemic recovery phase, Victoria’s Skilled Migration program for 2022-2023 aims to facilitate businesses and the broader state’s economy for future economic growth.





In an interview with SBS Punjabi, Melbourne-based migration agent Ranbir Singh decoded the newly introduced changes saying that the government's move is deemed to benefit both onshore and offshore migrants seeking permanent residency.



Source: Getty / Getty Images Mr Singh said that in previous years, applicants seeking permanent residency through skilled migration were obliged to work in their nominated occupation, but the Victorian state government has revoked such obligation easing the eligibility for ROI.



While Victoria has opened the state nominations for both 190 and 491 visas, the onshore applications are open for Victorian residents only. Ranbir Singh (RMA)

“But the great news is that unlike in the past, there is no requirement to be working in your nominated occupation. As long as you are working in occupations under skills level 1 to 3 and have a minimum of 65 points, you are eligible to apply for ROI,” said Mr Singh.





Mr Singh added that this would be a 'great opportunity' for eligible applicants with high points who have been waiting for over two years to get an invitation to lodge their subclass 491 or subclass 190 visas.





“It seems that the Victorian Government has listened to the demand of businesses regarding acute labour shortage and therefore has introduced much lenient criteria to be eligible to apply for an ROI,” he said.



Source: Getty / Getty Images

Provision for the Offshore applicants.

Giving a final glance at the immigration updates Mr Singh said that in addition to the onshore applicants living in Victoria, the state government is also aiming to select offshore applicants for the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190) in all eligible occupations.





“However, for the offshore applicants registering their interest in Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491), the priority would be given to those applying for the occupations in the health sector,” said Mr Singh





“It is expected that there will be a significant increase in the invites in the first few rounds. Overall, this is great news and we hope other states, especially NSW follow this suit."



Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for consultation with professional advisors.





