Australian men urged to seek mental health help amid grim statistics

Men’s mental health a grave concern

Men’s mental health a grave concern. Source: AAP

Published 13 June 2019 at 12:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:47pm
By Greg Dyett, Gloria Kalache, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

Australia's suicide rate has been increasing and men are three times more likely to die by their own hand than women. In 2016, that was 2,100 men compared to 715 women. That number is also three times the number of people who die in road accidents. Mental health support services say that's a huge problem and they're urging men to seek help. Harleen Kaur reports…

