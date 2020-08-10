SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 10 August 2020

SBS Punjabi

Published 10 August 2020 at 9:11pm
By Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

The headlines tonight:

**Victoria records its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic with 19 fatalities....

** Australian war hero Teddy Sheean recommended for a posthumous Victoria Cross...

and

** In the NRL, players and staff warned biosecurity breaches could put the game’s future at risk.

Listen to this podcast in Punjabi by clicking on the player inside the picture at the top of the page.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits. 

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. 

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus
 

