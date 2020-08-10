Australian News in Punjabi: 10 August 2020

The headlines tonight:





**Victoria records its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic with 19 fatalities....





** Australian war hero Teddy Sheean recommended for a posthumous Victoria Cross...





and





** In the NRL, players and staff warned biosecurity breaches could put the game’s future at risk.





