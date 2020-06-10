SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 10 June 2020

SBS Punjabi

News

William Callaghan was reunited with his family on Wednesday afternoon. Source: Courtesy: Gareth Boreham/Victoria Polic

Published 10 June 2020 at 8:45pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

In the headlines tonight, a 14-year-old boy missing in dense bushland in Victoria for two days found alive and well; Federal government criticised for failing to address Indigenous deaths in custody in the three decades since the Royal Commission; and, almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases detected in India in the past 24 hours.

Also in tonight's bulletin, hear more about

** State restrictions blamed for delaying the resumption of trans-Tasman travel...

** Federal Labor politicians Malarndirri [[MAL-uhn-deer-ree]] McCarthy, Warren Snowdon, Graham Perrett and Anika Wells have been tested for the virus in Canberra today after attending similar protests around the country...

And, 

** In sport, Roger Federer to miss the rest of the tennis season after undergoing another knee surgery.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
http://www.sbs.com.au/coronavirus


