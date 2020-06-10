Australian News in Punjabi: 10 June 2020

Also in tonight's bulletin, hear more about





** State restrictions blamed for delaying the resumption of trans-Tasman travel...





** Federal Labor politicians Malarndirri [[MAL-uhn-deer-ree]] McCarthy, Warren Snowdon, Graham Perrett and Anika Wells have been tested for the virus in Canberra today after attending similar protests around the country...





And,





** In sport, Roger Federer to miss the rest of the tennis season after undergoing another knee surgery.





