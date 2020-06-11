SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi: 11 June 2020

SBS Punjabi

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 11, 2020

Prime Minister Scott Morrison during Question Time in the House of Representatives. Source: AAP

Published 11 June 2020 at 9:24pm, updated 12 June 2020 at 10:50am
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Presenting the major national and international news stories of today; including updates on sports, currency exchange rates and the weather forecast for tomorrow.

In this bulletin

** Prime Minister Scott Morrison apologises for the government's handling of the robodebt scheme...

** The federal government calls for all states and territories to open their borders...

And

** In sport, Richmond and Collingwood to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement as the A-F-L returns.

