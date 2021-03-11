SBS Punjabi

Australian News in Punjabi 11 March 2021: Labor criticises government's $1.2 billion tourism support package

Scott Morrison and Qantas Pilot Captain Debbie Slade in the cockpit of an Airbus A330

Scott Morrison and Qantas Pilot Captain Debbie Slade in the cockpit of an Airbus A330 Source: AAP

Published 11 March 2021 at 9:15pm, updated 11 March 2021 at 9:26pm
Presented by Harleen Kaur
Approximately 800,000 half-price airfares to 13 regions across Australia will be offered as part of the support package for the domestic tourism industry; more coronavirus restrictions to ease in Queensland this weekend and in sport Greater Western Sydney defender Annalyse Lister becomes just the fourth woman to join the AFL Players' Association board.

Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese says the government's $1.2 billion support package for the domestic tourism industry is too narrow. The Western Australian and Victorian governments have questioned the fairness of the packages given some states have more destinations included than others.

A parliamentary inquiry has heard Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slowed down due to international importation issues.

The Queensland government has announced some of the state's coronavirus restrictions will be eased this weekend.

Australian schools will soon be provided with more material about consent, respectful relationships, and sexual abuse for students from prep to year 12.

Victorian Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has described the justice system as "deeply racist", following the deaths of three Indigenous people in custody over the past week.

Japan is marking 10 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami destroyed towns and triggered nuclear meltdowns at Fukushima.

Greater Western Sydney defender Annalyse Lister says she's determined to make a difference on and off the field after becoming just the fourth woman to join the AFL Players' Association board.

Click the audio icon on the photo above to listen to the full news bulletin in Punjabi

News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

