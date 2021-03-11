Australian News in Punjabi 11 March 2021: Labor criticises government's $1.2 billion tourism support package

Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese says the government's $1.2 billion support package for the domestic tourism industry is too narrow. The Western Australian and Victorian governments have questioned the fairness of the packages given some states have more destinations included than others.





A parliamentary inquiry has heard Australia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slowed down due to international importation issues.





The Queensland government has announced some of the state's coronavirus restrictions will be eased this weekend.





Australian schools will soon be provided with more material about consent, respectful relationships, and sexual abuse for students from prep to year 12.





Victorian Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe has described the justice system as "deeply racist", following the deaths of three Indigenous people in custody over the past week.





Japan is marking 10 years since a massive earthquake and tsunami destroyed towns and triggered nuclear meltdowns at Fukushima.





Greater Western Sydney defender Annalyse Lister says she's determined to make a difference on and off the field after becoming just the fourth woman to join the AFL Players' Association board.





